The National Sports School will be relaunching its support and training program for sixth-form students after a two-year absence.

Education Minister Clifton Grima announced on Wednesday that the Pembroke sports academy would be reopening the program that facilitates training and competing for student-athletes who continue with their post-secondary studies.

School headmaster Robert Magro explained that the program had to be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with health protocols not allowing students from different classrooms to mix.

The program is open to any student enrolled in sixth form and plays for a national sports team.

Support sessions for student-athletes will be held for team sports on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while sessions for individual sports will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The program will open during the next scholastic year and students who wish to join must inform their schools during the application process in order for timetable accommodations to be made for them.

“It is so rewarding to see former students of this school competing overseas and attaining good results as a result of the opportunities they were afforded during their schooling years,” Grima said.

“It is a confirmation of the good and important work that takes place at this school as it continues to strive to equip students with the proper tools that they need to succeed, both academically and at their chosen sport.”

Grima added that it was important to continue offering this level of support beyond secondary school as well as leave the door open for other educational institutions to do the same for their own students.