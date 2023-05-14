It was a very successful first day of racing for National Sports School swimmers who are currently participating in the World School Games at the London Olympic Aquatic Centre.

The swimmers taking part are Elize Cushing (year 7), Luke Zammit, Sophia Allen, Ema Liz Cassar, Kaylen Cutajar and Yulya Bonnici (year 9), Julienne Woods and Elisa Ceccato (year 10).

The highlight of the day was the performance of the 4x50m freestyle relay team composed of Sophia Allen, Yulya Bonnici, Ema Liz Cassar, and Julienne Woods.

The quartet managed to obtain a gold medal when clocking a time of 1.55.26, slashing the current standing short course national record of 2:00.80, set in 2009. This record is still awaiting validation by the ASA.

