One of the most critical time periods in children’s learning and development is from birth to seven years. This short period in one’s life lays the foundation and impacts the overall trajectory of children’s lives in a variety of ways.

While acknowledging that no two children learn in the same way or develop on the exact same timeline, the experiences throughout the first seven years of life mould the architecture of the developing brain and the core capabilities a child needs to achieve better outcomes and to function well in society later on in life.

The development of society, the economy and the environment directly influence child development and, consequently, the well-being of tomorrow’s adults. Research shows that investing in the early years is one of the most cost-effective interventions a country can make to yield the highest economic return in human capital when compared with investments made at later stages in life.

Early childhood years’ experiences have an intense impact due to the unparalleled speed at which the brain develops, affecting learning, health, behaviour and, consequently, social capital and income.

Malta is an island that invests generously in human capital, acknowledging that this is the island’s primary resource. It is this vision of investing in young children, safeguarding and realising their rights in practical ways and ensuring optimal foundations for their well-being, learning and development that fuels the need for a National Policy Framework for Early Childhood Education and Care (ECEC) in Malta. The development of this early years’ policy framework is a first step towards a comprehensive high-quality ECEC provision in the Maltese context. This policy framework will create an opportunity to maximise young children’s development, while contributing to address the G20 Action Plan on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The G20 Action Plan aims to ensure that “no one is left behind in the efforts to eradicate poverty, achieve sustainable development and build an inclusive and sustainable future for all”.

Early childhood years’ experiences have an intense impact due to the unparalleled speed at which the brain develops - Justyne Caruana

Following on the European Commission’s Council Recommendation on High-Quality Early Childhood Education and Care Systems, adopted by the EU education ministers in 2019, the new National Strategy Policy for Early School Leavers is based on the principles of ensuring inclusive and quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning; reducing the gaps in educational outcomes between boys and girls and between students attending different schools; decreasing the number of low achievers; raising the bar in literacy, numeracy and science and technology competence and increasing student achievement; supporting the educational achievement of children at risk of poverty and low socio-economic status; raising the levels of student retention and attainment in further, vocational and tertiary education and training; and increasing participation in lifelong learning and adult learning.

Within the continuous globally changing demographics, research suggests a strong correlation between ELET and students’ well-being at school and their socio-economic and multicultural background.

Tackling ELET risk factors in the initial stages of children’s educational journey supports a more inclusive and holistic educational system, which is why this policy adopts prevention and intervention strategic pillars as the first two actions while the third pillar is a compensation measure that targets post-compulsory education, including adult-learning provision, thus aiming for an increase in student enrolment and retention within this sector.

To effectively implement this strategy, I strongly encourage a strategic partnership to be formed between educational institutions, guardians, communities, policymakers, employers, trade unions and civil society that runs parallel to the current socio-economic realities, so that we will achieve equity education, social justice and inclusion.

Justyne Caruana, Minister for Education