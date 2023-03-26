Malta’s anti-bullying NGO bBrave, in collaboration with PwC Malta, is carrying out a national survey on bullying and ostracism at the workplace.

The aim is to better understand the extent of workplace bullying in Malta and results will be used to guide the development of anti-bullying policies, training and national awareness campaigns.

The survey is available in both English and Maltese on bbrave.org.mt. It takes around 10 minutes to complete.

Participation is voluntary and responses will remain strictly confidential and anonymous. For any questions about the survey, e-mail mt_peopleorganisation@pwc.com. For more information regarding bullying, visit the NGO’s website.

If one feels overwhelmed while filling in the survey, several options for help are available at https://bbrave.org.mt/i-need-help/. If one is overtaken by emotions which can lead to self-harm, call the 24/7 helpline: 1579.