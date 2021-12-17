National teams head coach Devis Mangia believes that Malta can get very good results in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League after the draws of the UEFA competition were held on Thursday evening.

Malta were drawn in League D2 and will be up against San Marino and one of Cyprus or Estonia who will face off against each other in a promotion play-off next March, with the winners promoted in League C and the losers dropping down to League D.

Mangia said that it is clear that the national team must show on the pitch their real value during the competition.

