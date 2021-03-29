As soon as the referee blew the final whistle, most probably the Maltese supporters were expecting to see the players and staff celebrate the emphatic 2-2 draw against 34th-ranked Slovakia.
After all, this was Malta’s first away point in a World Cup qualifier in eight years – the first since the 2013 win over Armenia.
However, while it was their chance to catch some breath after a hard-fought battle, the Maltese contingent seemed to have left the pitch with a sour taste after leading the Slovaks by two goals at the end of the first half.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us