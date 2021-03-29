As soon as the referee blew the final whistle, most probably the Maltese supporters were expecting to see the players and staff celebrate the emphatic 2-2 draw against 34th-ranked Slovakia.

After all, this was Malta’s first away point in a World Cup qualifier in eight years – the first since the 2013 win over Armenia.

However, while it was their chance to catch some breath after a hard-fought battle, the Maltese contingent seemed to have left the pitch with a sour taste after leading the Slovaks by two goals at the end of the first half.

