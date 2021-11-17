Andre Schembri said that coach Devis Mangia and the national team players did not deserve the fierce criticism they received following the heavy defeats to Croatia and Slovakia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that condemned the team to the bottom of Group H.

The former Malta striker, who was part of the team that amassed the record five-point haul in Euro 2008 qualifiers, said that he was positively impressed by the work carried out by Mangia and the national team players and went further to describe this team as the best he ever witnessed since starting following the national team.

“I have been following the national team since 1990 and throughout this period this has been without a doubt the most entertaining side we ever had,” Schembri said.

