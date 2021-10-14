Malta basketball national players are currently benefitting from SportMalta’s flexi-scheme that enables players to be excused from their work commitments during the morning to train with the national team.

Paul Sultana, the president of the Malta Basketball Association, told the Times of Malta that SportMalta is subsidising companies that have national team players employed with them to let them train during the mornings before they head to their workplace.

“This is a very important step for the development of our national team players ahead of their commitments in the Games of the Small States of Europe that will be held in Malta in two years’ time,” Sultana told the Times of Malta.

“I am grateful to SportMalta for their support as this initiative is helping us to give our players a better preparation ahead of key international commitments and at the same time help us to build a competitive team ahead of the 2023 GSSE.”

