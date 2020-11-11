The Maltese football fraternity will on Wednesday celebrate the extraordinary international career of Michael Mifsud as the veteran striker makes his final appearance for the national team in a friendly against Liechtenstein at the National Stadium (kick-off: 6pm).

In an international career spanning almost 20 years, the 39-year-old has established himself as one of the legendary players in the history of Maltese football making a record 142 appearances for the national team while also setting a new record of goals scored with the red shirt when amassing 41 goals.

Therefore, it was more than fitting from the Malta Football Association to organize this farewell match for Mifsud who is expected to captain the side one last time this evening.

“At the moment, there are a lot of emotions passing through my mind,” Mifsud told a news conference.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta