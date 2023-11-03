The Malta Rugby national team will embark on a new era on Saturday afternoon when they open their Rugby Europe Conference campaign with a home match against Cyprus at the Tony Bezzina Stadium (kick-off: 2pm).

The national selection will be under the charge of new coach Keith Hopkins who replaces his fellow Welsh compatriot Damian Neill who stepped down from the post last June.

Hopkins has his work cut out to try and match the achievements of Neill who during his long-term tenure in charge has masterminded the team to a consistent run of positive results on the international scene.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Hopkins said that he is excited to embark on this new challenge that sees him return to Maltese rugby after a short stint as technical director of Kavallieri Rugby Club almost a decade ago.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...