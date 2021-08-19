With the international commitments resuming in September, the Malta FA Technical Centre has finalised the coaching appointments for all national football teams, from the senior squad to the development teams.

The confirmation of the appointments for season 2021/22 caps a long and meticulous process by the Technical Centre spearheaded by Devis Mangia, the Head Coach of the National Teams and Technical Director.

There are no changes in the coaching staff of the Malta senior team with Mangia assisted by Davide Mazzotta and Guillermo Giacomazzi, Mario Capece confirmed as Goalkeepers’ Coach and Luca Pagani and Francesco Zanasi as fitness coaches. Facundo Styk occupies the role of Match Analyst, Alessandro Zinnari as the team’s Technical Co-ordinator and Keith Fenech as Team Manager.

