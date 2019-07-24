The Lehman Trilogy is the story of a family and a company that changed the world, told in three parts on a single evening – written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by Sam Mendes.

Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes (Skyfall, The Ferryman) directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons.

On a cold September morning in 1844 a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside, dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish – Lehman Brothers – spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy and triggers the largest financial crisis in history.

This critically acclaimed and five-time Olivier Award nominated play features stunning set design from Es Devlin (NT Live: Hamlet) and will be broadcast live from London’s West End as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday season.

The Lehman Trilogy will be shown today at 7pm at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema and on August 25 at 6pm. For more information, call 2122 3200 or visit www.kreattivita.org.