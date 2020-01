Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina has filed a police report about fake profiles using his name and photo on Facebook, attempting to defraud people.

The fake profiles are allegedly being used to solicit donations and personal information from recipients.

In a statement, Dr Aquilina called on the police to investigate. Dr Aquilina told the police that the profiles were created to defraud people through deceitful messages and to put him in a bad light.

He urged recipients to ignore such messages.