Nationalist MP Frederick Azzopardi is receiving medical care at a Morocco medical centre after feeling unwell.

Mr Azzopardi formed part of a Maltese delegation for the autumn session of the parliamentary assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia expressed his regrets.

The Nationalist Party wished the MP well. Several MPs from both sides of the House also took to Facebook to wish Mr Azzopardi a speedy recovery.

This was the first time that Morocco hosted a meeting of the OSCE, of which it is a co-partner.

The meeting, in Marrakech, ended on Sunday. It discussed economic connectivity in the Mediterranean region, climate change and environmental migration, African regional cooperation, and combating religious intolerance.