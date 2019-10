Nationalist MP Frederick Azzopardi is receiving medical care at a Morocco medical centre after feeling unwell.

Mr Azzopardi formed part of a Maltese delegation for the autumn session of the parliamentary assembly of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Speaker of the House An─ílu Farrugia expressed his regrets.

The Nationalist Party wished the MP well. Several MPs from both sides of the House also took to Facebook to wish Mr Azzopardi a speedy recovery.

This was the first time that Morocco hosted a meeting of the OSCE, of which it is a co-partner.

The meeting, in Marrakech, ended on Sunday. It discussed economic connectivity in the Mediterranean region, climate change and environmental migration, African regional cooperation, and combating religious intolerance.