Measures that would tackle Malta’s high obesity rate, originally part of the opposition’s Healthy Living Bill that became law four years ago, seem to have been shelved, Nationalist MP Robert Cutajar said.

The Healthy Lifestyle Promotion and Care of Non-Communicable Diseases Act was approved by Parliament in 2016. However, it omitted four measures featured in the Bill moved by Cutajar, which included provisions for daily physical education lessons and water fountains in every school.

He said the government had removed the four measures from the law and promised to introduce them through legal notices.

According to the latest study by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Malta tops the obesity list in three age groups – 11-, 13- and 15-year-olds.

Recent comments by UK prime minister Boris Johnson that Malta’s obesity example should not be emulated have irked many but it was not a coincidence that the country topped the obesity list, Cutajar, shadow minister for sport and the fight against obesity, added.

The Bill he had moved called for a society and government approach to healthy living endorsed by WHO.

It proposed an inter-ministerial consultative committee that has already met 30 times and which advises on physical education and healthy diets aimed at reducing non-communicable diseases throughout all age groups.

Cutajar said that obesity is costing the country €100 million a year as it is a risk factor for non-communicable diseases. In health terms, obesity poses a higher risk than COVID-19, he noted.

The measures originally included in the Bill would see mothers-to-be provided with information not only on healthy habits for themselves but also for their children.

PE classes would also become a daily routine for students from pre-kinder to Form 5 levels. As things stand, some students are given PE lessons only once or twice a week.

The introduction of water fountains at schools would ensure that all students had access to water and carry lighter schoolbags.

A third measure would see the allocation of funds to all local councils that would, in turn, organise educational campaigns and transform a site into a public recreational area, such as open-air gyms and parks.

Finally, educational campaigns would be launched at day centres, night shelters and old people’s homes, where the food served would also need to conform to standard healthy guidelines.

Cutajar said he will steer a national campaign with the taglines #letsbeatobesitytogether and #sportforlife and push for these measures to be discussed in Parliament.

He urged the government to join forces and fight obesity in the same manner that the country had come together to curb the virus pandemic.