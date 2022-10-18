Nationalist MP Robert Arrigo has died at the age of 67, a party official has confirmed.

The former deputy leader of the party has over the past months been undergoing chemotherapy as a result of a battle with cancer.

Just this month, Arrigo announced a charity event for cancer NGO Puttinu Cares.

Party leader Bernard Grech lead tributes to the politician, who was also president of the Sliema Wanderers football club, and a previous mayor of Sliema.

"You will be remembered for your valuable work, for your loyalty to the party but above all for the love you had for this nation," the PN leader said.

He said they had met several days ago, despite Arrigo's illness and talked about tourism, the sector the MP represented for the party.

Prime Minister Robert Abela also paid tribute to Arrigo, saying parliament will undoubtedly feel his loss.

Arrigo was first elected to parliament in 2003.

He was synonymous with the Sliema Wanderers football club, where he was elected chairman in 1996, stepping down from the role in 2008.

Elected as a PN deputy leader in 2017, he served alongside David Agius and then party leader Adrian Delia. He resigned from the role earlier this year, in an acrimonious split with the party’s leadership.

He is survived by his wife Marina and his children.

