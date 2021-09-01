The Nationalist Party has set up a board of three experts to receive and investigate reports from people who have faced injustice and discrimination at the workplace or by the public administration.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, PN spokesperson Peter Agius said the board has already received a number of reports related to injustices suffered at the workplace. Some reports were also related to payment of taxes and duties.

He said anyone is welcome to file discriminatory reports on grievances that took place under the current Labour administration or past Nationalist administrations.

He said that an elected Nationalist Party will compensate all work injustices suffered.

Agius pointed to three main reasons behind the party's decision to set up the board.

“We want to address these injustices through concrete solutions, to detect particular groups of people affected by the same injustice or discrimination and propose policy changes to make sure we do not repeat such unfairness in the future."

“While the Labour government has addressed some injustices committed in the past, it has left many unanswered, including those of some 700 members of the armed forced who have been waiting for justice for over three years," he said.

Agius said an elected Nationalist government is committed to respect the Ombudsman's reccomendations and to carry out any pending cases of injustice.

Also speaking at the conference, election candidate Ivan Castillo said the party is committing to compensating for all injustice and also advocate the enforcement of "equal pay for equal work".

Another candidate, Roseyln Borg Knight, said the PN would be a proactive government which will work to ensure such injustices, which impact people's health, will be addressed.

The PN said those who wish to file a report of injustice to the new board can email nisimghu@pn.org.mt or call 2596 5283.