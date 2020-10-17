Nationalist Party MP Frederick Azzopardi died on Saturday aged 71.

The Gozitan MP worked in the public service between 1969 and 1998. In 1997 he was elected deputy mayor of Victoria.

He first contested the general elections in 1998, when he was elected to Parliament. He contested and was re-elected in each subsequent election.

He formed part of the parliamentary delegations to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA).

He also previously served as deputy whip and parliamentary assistant within the Gozo ministry.

In a statement, the Nationalist Party to his family and those close to him. Azzopardi, the party said, would always be remembered as a "great gentleman".

Several colleagues also paid tribute to Azzopardi on Saturday evening.