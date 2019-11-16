Nationalist Party MPs held day-long meetings on Saturday as part of party-organised seminar to discuss how its parliamentary group could be more effective.

Party grandee Louis Galea, who has been tasked with assessing the party’s structures and drafting a reform strategy for it, presented a report with recommendations he had put together following meetings with party committees and MPs over the summer.

The report will form part of a broader assessment Dr Galea is compiling.

Party leader Adrian Delia spoke positively about the party’s parliamentary group and thanked MPs for their hard work and energy. He said the Opposition needed more resources if it was to do its work effectively and told MPs that the party was discussing with parliament’s Speaker.

“The more time goes by, the harder it becomes for MPs to truly represent the people if they continue to work with the inadequate and limited means they are provided with,” he said.

All of the party’s MPs bar six were present, the party said in a statement. The missing six were Hermann Schiavone and Jason Azzopardi, who were both overseas, Marthese Portelli and Simon Busuttil who had both justified their absence and Fredrick Azzopardi and Mario Galea, who were indisposed.