Much of Malta was left without power late on Friday morning as a result of a nationwide power cut.

An Enemalta spokeperson told Times of Malta that the undersea interconnector linking Malta to the European power grid had "tripped".

He was unable to immediately provide any further information or estimate how long it would take to fix the problem.

The spokesperson said not all of Malta was impacted, as the interconnector was not providing power to the entire national grid.

However, the extent of the power cut was clear from the multitude of reports posted to social media networks in the minutes after power was lost.

Residents in towns all across Malta, from Zebbug, Malta to Sannat, Gozo, reported losing power at around 11.30am.

Others in Ġzira, Paola, Sliema, Gudja and Balzan also reported outages.

Enemalta's own website was offline.

Friday's interconnector outage adds to what was already a very busy week for Enemalta engineers. On Thursday, technicians fixed dozens of outages and faults caused by the strong winds and rains of Storm Helios.

The interconnector is one of Malta's two main sources of power, with the other being the LNG Electrogas power station in Delimara.

Plans to build a second undersea interconnector were announced in 2021, with a projected deadline of 2025.