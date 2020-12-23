A popular household disinfectant has been recalled by importers, health authorities said on Wednesday as they warned that it contains an active substance not approved for use.

Rexoguard Antibacterial and Household Disinfectant should not be used as it contains Chlorophene, a substance which as of December 16 can no longer be used in products used to disinfect surfaces, material, equipment and furniture.

The chemical was outlawed for use in such products following a decision by the European Chemicals Agency, which noted that chlorophene is classified as a carcinogen category 2 and toxic for reproduction category 2.

All bottles of the detergent – 250ml, 500ml, 750ml and two litre versions – are being recalled by the product’s importers, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority said.

While the ban came into effect on December 16, the EU Commision had enacted the law last month, on November 20.

Any further queries can be sent to pesticides.regulations@mccaa.org.mt