Sculptor Mario Agius, of Xagħra, is exhibiting a Nativity scene at the window of the Bank of Valletta branch in 8th September Avenue, Xagħra. The statuettes are sculpted in olive wood. The crib will be on show daily, even when the bank is closed, until January 6. Agius will be exhibiting his work at the Banca Giuratale, in Victoria, next March. The title of the display will be Reflections.

