Last Sunday, feast of the Epiphany, Qala Square hosted the triumphal arrival of the Three Kings. Following a public manifestation of worship, the Magi, clad in rich oriental royal outfits, offered their gifts to Baby Jesus. After the adoration of the Magi, the faithful followed suit.

At the end of the ceremony, archpriest Ignatius Borg presented prizes and certificates to the winners of various competitions organised by the Qala Dramatic Society for the festive season.

The manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles was also celebrated with great pageantry in Għajnsielem. A large crowd welcomed the triumphal entry of the Magi at the Nativity village after the Magi visited several places in Malta.

The re-enactment of this narrative was also held at Victory Square in front of the Basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady in Xagħra.