John Muscat and his family make it a point that during Christmas their residence and the adjoining cave, l-Għar ta’ Ħikka, at 53, Ramla Road, Nadur, are transformed into a Nativity scene, offering a unique experience in a tranquil and traditional atmosphere, where one can admire various animals, including birds and farming tools used in days gone by.

During this time of the year, Masses are celebrated at Ta’ Ħikka cave. Several children spend some time praying near the statue of Baby Jesus. Seen here are Jeanfred Spiteri and his sister Samira.

The set-up and the cave will remain open to the public until January 7 between 5 and 9pm. Those who would like further information may contact Mr Muscat on 9984 3079 or 7955 2316.