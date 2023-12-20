Il-Ħaġar cultural centre in Victoria is currently exhibiting various splendours connected with Christmas. Verbum Dei Caro Factum contains over 20 oil paintings, mostly on canvas but also on other surfaces such as glass or metal.

The exhibits, curated by Joseph Calleja, were borrowed from private collectors, as well as the Gozo seminary, Nadur and Xagħra basilicas, Ta’ Pinu sanctuary and the Gozo Cathedral museum.

The Nativity section features the Annunciation, the Visitation, the Apparition of the Angel to St Joseph, the Presentation, the Magi, the Flight to Egypt, the Sacred Family and the Finding in the Temple. Artists include Don Francesco de Domenici (1655-1733), Rokku Buhagiar (1723-1805), Raphael Bonnici Calì (1907-2002), Mario Caffaro Rore (1910-2001), Emvin Cremona (1919-1987) and Carlo Maratta (1625-1713), as well as anonymous artists.

The Gozo Philatelic Society section contains hand-designed cards, while three-dimensional artworks are also on show, including Victor Agius’s glazed ceramics and figurines.

Traditional hand-carved Neapolitan figurines by Antonio and Ugo Esposito and Guglielmo Muoio are prominently displayed. They have been lent by Ino Attard.

In sharp contrast are figurines cast in clay by Tumas Zahra (1889-1972), popularly known as Majsi tal-Għadmu.

Also on display are two cribs, one having St George’s basilica as its background, while the other featuring St Francis.

This year, the Catholic world is celebrating the 800th anniversary of the Greccio crib, the first depiction of the Nativity, which St Francis created during Christmas in 1223.

The exhibition, forming part of Milied f’Għawdex events organised by the Gozo Ministry, will remain open until January 7.

Il-Ħaġar is open from 9am to 5pm, seven days a week. Entrance is free.