The 11th edition of Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem at Ta’ Passi fields was inaugurated on December 13 by President George Vella and blessed by Għajnsielem archpriest Can. Frankie Bajada. Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem is an animated Nativity village spread on 20,000 square metres of land, offering a reproduction of the environs of Bethlehem and the timeless story of the Nativity. On entrance, a map is given to all visitors to enhance the overall experience. Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem also features re-enactments of the trip from Nazareth to Bethlehem by Joseph and Mary, as well as the Adoration of the Magi on Epiphany Sunday. For a detailed schedule, visit www.ghajnsielem.com/bethlehem/openinghours.html

