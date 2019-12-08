The 11th edition of Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem will be inaugurated by President George Vella on December 13. Several volunteers are working on the 20,000-square metres Nativity village on a stretch of land known as Ta’ Passi. The atmosphere will be unique… horses turn mills, villagers go about their jobs, shepherds inhabit caves, animals roam in enclosed spaces and a poor unknown couple tend their newly-born in a grotto. About 150 actors will take visitors back in time to Judea of 2,000 years ago. Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem will remain open until January 5.