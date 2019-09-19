Go&Fun has become a fully-owned Maltese brand.

This was revealed by Sergio Sciberras, managing director of S.Trek Logistics, in the presence of retailers, distributors and beneficiaries. Mr Sciberras explained that this achievement was the result of years of hard work, persistence and the absolute belief in the distinctive, inimitable and unique taste Go&Fun enjoys.

Free from chemicals and preservatives, Go&Fun is a natural green energy drink. Made up of four vegetable extracts and one antioxidant, it is enriched with vitamin C and vitamins of the B group.

In an industry where the biggest challenge, apart from providing a healthy product with a good taste, is to offer a product without preservatives, Go&Fun merges a blend of natural herbs to provide the right amount of energy to reduce exhaustion.

“Go&Fun is the brand that feeds emotions, catering for those individuals who are passionate about life, those who know how to have fun yet want the best for their health and the environment,” said Mr Sciberras.

“Today we are making history. Go&Fun is a totally Maltese company. I believed in the product in the early days of its existence and was willing to take the risk and invest in an unknown product, in a market where most products are shortlived and where strong products were so strong that other brands found it difficult to survive.”

Building on years of success as a producer and distributor, Go&Fun will continue to expand its international operations, taking the product to countries such as Japan, South Africa, China, Cyprus, Chile and Libya, with Egypt soon joining the family. Mr Sciberras explained that a major drive to hit the European market would kick off soon and envisaged a strong growth in the product’s export portfolio.

Sciberras promised that the success of Go&Fun in Malta would not only be translated into profits for the company, but also through supporting a number of corporate social responsibility initiatives and organisations such as the Alive Charity Foundation, Caritas, Dar Bjorn, Inspire, LifeCycle and Puttinu Cares, as well as a number of sporting initiatives.

Go&Fun is wholly owned by S. Trek Logistics and can be found in leading supermarkets and retail outlets.