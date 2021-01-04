The National Museum of Natural History, which has been closed for the past months, will reopen on Saturday, January 9. During this time, extensive structural and embellishment works were completed and the display and interpretation of artefacts was improved.

Throughout this month, Heritage Malta is extending the 50 per cent discount on its multisite ticket and family pass, which has been put to good use by many cultural heritage lovers during December.

The voucher scheme for Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum visitors will also be extended until the end of January. Through this scheme, all hypogeum visitors are given vouchers which may be redeemed until the end of March 2021 at all Heritage Malta gift shops at sites and museums.

All visits to Heritage Malta sites and museums are conducted in strict adherence to public health regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the full list of Heritage Malta museums and sites that will be open in January:

Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum: Open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 5pm. Last-minute tickets for the Hypogeum can only be purchased on site.

From Thursday to Sunday, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum, The National Museum of Archaeology, MUŻA, The Palace Armoury, Fort St Angelo, St Paul’s Catacombs, Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, Skorba and Ta’ Ħaġrat Temples, Ġgantija Temples and Ta’ Kola Windmill.

On Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the following museums and sites will be open from 10am to 4.30pm: The National Museum of Natural History, Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur, Domvs Romana, Inquisitor’s Palace, Tar­xien Temples, and the Citadel Museums and Visitor Centre.

The following museums and sites are currently closed due to ongoing projects: Ta’ Bistra Catacombs, Fortress Builders Interpretation Centre, The Malta Maritime Museum and The Palace State Rooms.

