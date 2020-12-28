The National Museum of Natural History will reopen on January 9.

Heritage Malta said on Monday that the museum was closed to the public for the past months because of extensive structural and embellishment works.

Meanwhile, throughout January, Heritage Malta will be extending the 50 per cent discount on its multi-site ticket and family pass.

The voucher scheme for Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum visitors will also be extended until the end of January. Through this scheme, all hypogeum visitors are given vouchers that can be redeemed at all Heritage Malta gift shops (until the end of March 2021).

Museums and sites that will be open in January:

The Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum will be open from Monday to Sunday between 9am and 5pm. Last-minute tickets for the hypogeum can only be purchased on site.

The following museums and sites will be open between 10am and 4.30pm from Thursday to Sunday: Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum, the National Museum of Archaeology, MUŻA, the Palace Armoury, Fort St Angelo, St Paul’s Catacombs, Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Temples, Skorba and Ta’ Ħaġrat Temples, Ġgantija Temples and Ta’ Kola Windmill.



The following museums and sites will be open between 10am and 4.30pm on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays: the National Museum of Natural History, Għar Dalam and Borġ in-Nadur, Domvs Romana, Inquisitor’s Palace, Tarxien Temples and the Citadel Museums and Visitor Centre.

The following museums and sites are currently closed due to ongoing projects:

Ta’ Bistra Catacombs, Fortress Builders Interpretation Centre, the Malta Maritime Museum and the Palace State Rooms.

