An art historian and Caravaggio expert has raised new concerns about the impact of ongoing works at St John’s Co-Cathedral on the artist’s masterpieces housed in the cathedral’s oratory.

Keith Sciberras, who heads the University of Malta’s history of art department and its Caravaggio studies programme, has published extensively on Caravaggio and is widely recognised as a preeminent scholar in the field.

Reacting to photos of the ongoing works shared by the project developers AX Constructions, Sciberras said that the oratory’s clerestory window, which directly overlooks Caravaggio’s The Beheading of St John the Baptist, will be permanently blocked by the wall of the new hall that is being erected. The oratory also houses a second Caravaggio painting, Saint Jerome Writing.

A typical postcard showing natural light illuminating the painting.

A tapestry hall is currently being constructed as part of the new museum at St John’s Co-Cathedral. The hall is set to house 29 Flemish tapestries gifted to the Cathedral by Grandmaster Ramon Perellos in 1702. The recently restored tapestries are currently on display in the Cathedral as part of an exhibition until July 1.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Sciberras said that he has been flagging concerns about the impact of the museum’s new structures on Caravaggio’s paintings ever since plans for the works were announced in 2015, but his complaints fell on deaf ears.

“Sacred spaces are often designed to read the line of light. Works of art, in turn, may react to that light, taking on a spiritual aura through the natural light within the space.

“Caravaggio clearly took the light into account, as it gives the painting a spatial context. Light is a fundamental element of Caravaggio’s work and the natural light becomes part of the fabric of the painting.”

Caravaggio’s painting is a relatively rare instance of a painting that is still in situ, housed in the space for which it was originally conceived by the artist.

‘Window is always shuttered’

Reacting to Sciberras’s comments, St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation curator Cynthia Degiorgio told Times of Malta that from a curatorial point of view, the new structure will not have any impact on Caravaggio’s work, as the window in question is always kept closed.

“The window has been kept closed for at least the past 18 years, ever since I have been curator of the space,” she said.

“This is done to prevent any possible UV damage to the paintings. Dedicated LED lighting, specially designed to minimise any potential UV damage, was installed in 2020.

A photo shared by project developers AX Construction shows the window set to be obstructed in the background. Photo: Facebook/AX Construction

“Furthermore, the painting recedes into the oratory’s archway, so the visibility of the painting will remain unaltered.”

Meanwhile, the foundation’s CEO Tonio Mallia told Times of Malta that the project’s plans have been reviewed and approved by all relevant authorities, including the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

“All works are taking place according to these plans, with all the necessary permits in place and with the blessing of authorities,” he said.

Sciberras acknowledged that the window is kept shuttered, describing this as a curatorial decision that is now being made permanent and irreversible.

“Other curators may choose to open the shutters and display Caravaggio’s work under natural conditions, but this will no longer be possible for future generations.”