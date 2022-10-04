From limestone to terrazzo, linoleum and porcelain tiles, discover the wide selection of tiles available in Malta and Gozo and which type is best for you.

Whether you’re looking to remodel your home or office, visiting one of the tile stores in Malta and Gozo is the ideal way to go. But prior to doing that, you need to determine which tiles are best for your needs by taking into account the area they will be used in, upkeep needed and budget. In this article, a variety of common tiles available in Malta and Gozo will be explored, from natural stone floors to synthetic materials.

Limestone

This wondrous natural stone is only recommended for floor use due to its incredibly heavy weight. Its crude appearance makes it great to achieve a natural cobbled or paved floor look. Limestone tiles come in multiple tints and colourings, however, this material is incredibly porous, making it a rather poor choice for kitchens, bathrooms and high moisture spaces. When wet, limestone can become exceptionally slippery, making it a hazard — particularly in bathrooms.

Marble

Marble is the tile of choice for those looking to emulate a sense of luxury and opulence within their home. This gorgeous natural flooring solution comes in a wide range of patinas, tints and forms, however, it’s quite a delicate material that is easily scratched and chipped. Marble also requires regular and costly maintenance treatments designed to protect it from a wide range of damages.

Granite

Granite is a great alternative to marble — it’s far less expensive and much easier to look after. Granite however is notoriously inconvenient when it comes to maintenance and laying as it requires craftsmanship, practice and high precision.

When one opts for granite, the need to seal it every couple of years needs to be kept in mind, for proper maintenance.

Travertine

This beautiful natural stone comes in an eclectic range of hues and shades, making it a great choice for character homes. However, with travertine being highly porous and soft, it should not be used in high-humidity homes, unless it’s sealed very regularly. If you like travertine but do not want to deal with constant resealing, use it for walls or outdoors, or choose an imitation material such as porcelain or ceramic faux travertine.

Cement

Cement tiles can be used both indoors and outdoors and are known for making an aesthetic statement. Thanks to their anti-slip properties, cement tiles are great for outdoor use, around swimming pools, in courtyards, kitchens and bathrooms. These eco-friendly tiles are produced using natural components and have a minimalistic look, making them ideal for modern homes.

Ceramic

Ceramic clay tiles are highly favoured for their durability and versatility. Ceramic tiles come in glazed and unglazed varieties, making them great for floors, showers, kitchens and walls. Glazed varieties are resistant to stains, fading and scratches, making them great for high-traffic indoor spaces. Ceramic tiles are also easy to maintain and can even be made to imitate wood, natural stone and cement tiles. This stylish and versatile tile can be used to create intricate patterns and comes in a wide selection of colours, patterns and textures.

Terracotta

These clay tiles are commonly applied in a space that is seeking to achieve an earthy and rustic look indoors. Their colours vary from warm reds to golden hues, and at times are available in blacks and greys. Apart from traditional square-shaped tiles, one can also find a range of hexagonal terracotta tiles on the market.

Terrazzo

Terrazzo is made by fusing a range of materials such as glass, granite and marble. These are made into a composite and bound together using a specialised concrete binder. Some terrazzo varieties can be made on-site, providing users with seam-free flooring solutions. Terrazzo is a highly-customisable option as it can be made with various colours and patterns.

Porcelain

Porcelain tiles provide a durable, waterproof and less porous option than other clay tiles, making them better equipped for outdoor applications. Like ceramic tiles, porcelain can emulate natural materials such as wood and stone. Porcelain is a favoured choice for those who are afflicted with dust or dirt allergies, as it does not hold onto dirt or dust particles.

Mosaic

Mosaic tiles are commonly used in bathrooms and kitchens for either walls or floors. They are quite easy to install and resist both stains and moisture. Moreover, mosaic is sometimes used for outdoor spaces as well, as it does not chip easily, is slip-resistant and requires little maintenance.

Glass

Glass tiles are best used for walls. They are easy to clean and do not stain easily, making them ideal to use as kitchen wall tiles and backsplashes. While glass is highly convenient, it’s relatively easy to chip, break or damage — making it a poor choice for floors. Installing glass tiles is quite tricky due to the fact that they’re transparent; making a clean laying of paramount importance.

Vinyl

Vinyl tiles are ideal for anyone who is looking for a less pricy alternative to stone, wood, ceramic or metal flooring solutions. They are relatively easy to install utilising specialised tile adhesives and do not need to be sealed or treated to resist chipping or scratching. Vinyl tiles are also easy to clean. However, since they are relatively thin, they can become worn down over the course of several years.

Written by Chiara Micallef