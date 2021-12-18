Nature Trust – FEE Malta welcomed an initiative aimed at recovering lost fishing gear out at sea, launched by the agriculture and fisheries ministry.

"This EU funded initiative is very welcoming news as it will not only help in decreasing marine debris in our sea but will save hundreds of marine animals from deaths or injuries caused often by ghost fishing equipment that would have gone missing for fishermen," Nature Trust said.

The environmental group said the scheme represented a "win-win situation" as it would help fishermen recover lost gear while also supporting marine biodiversity and making our seas cleaner.

"NTM Wildlife Rescue Section rescues various turtles each year that end up entangled in such lost gear. Some end up even losing a flipper because of the entanglement or even worse others end up drowning. Two years ago a turtle was rescued from such entanglement and it had lost three flippers.

"The NGO has also received reports of dead dolphins especially juveniles that try to feed caught fish in such gear and end up entangled with the result of either drowning or losing their tail which too results in a cruel death," it said.

Nature Trust added that lost fishing gear was also often seen close to shore and reported by divers.

It urged all fishermen to participate in such a positive initiative and report lost gear to the Fisheries Directorate. It thanked those fishermen who retrieved turtles needing medical care and reminded the public that the wildlife rescue line no is 9999 9505.