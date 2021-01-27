Nature Trust Malta has been handed responsibility to manage Wied il-Qlejgħa, more commonly known as Chadwick Lakes.

An agreement was reached with the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), the government said.

Over the past two years, the Energy and Water Agency handled a €5 million regeneration and rehabilitation project in the valley. Works are due to be completed later this year.

Energy and Water Minister Miriam Dalli welcomed the management agreement, describing it is a clear example of how to safeguard the natural heritage.

“The works being carried out at Chadwick Lakes have uncovered long-buried features that were lost over time. Today, the dams which date back to the 19th Century are being restored to their original purpose of water storage”, the minister said.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia speaks about the management agreement concluded for Chadwick Lakes.

She explained how through this agreement with Nature Trust Malta, the government is committing itself to the continuous conservation of Wied il-Qlejgħa, where around 5,000 trees and shrubs will be planted, and invasive species will be controlled.

“We are committed to taking care of our natural environment and ecosystems while looking at opportunities that may help the financing of research projects on making sustainability sustainable”, Dalli concluded.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said the Environment Authority is planning to raise the level of protection of the Chadwick Lakes area.