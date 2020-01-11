The Birdlife Malta Events & Activities Group is organising a historical circular nature walk tomorrow, starting from Marsaxlokk and proceeding to St Paul’s Military Battery, Bettina Tower, St Paul’s Chapel, Il-Ponta tal-Munxar, Xrobb l-Għaġin and back to the starting point.

This is an easy-to-moderate walk with some rough terrain. Appropriate footwear is recommended as the areas to be visited can be slippery if wet.

The group is meeting at Tas-Silġ Chapel in Marsaxlokk at 8.30am. Participation is free and open to all but booking is required. To book, fill in this online form: http://bit.ly/36h4Zmn. Fore more information, visit the Facebook page Il-Ponta tal-Munxar Nature Walk.