After just few months from his retirement, Michael Naudi has had a change of heart and is returning to the basketball court when he agreed to join Depiro.

In a statement the First Division club announced that Naudi had agreed terms with the club and will pulling on their colours for the upcoming season.

“Depiro is proud to announce that Michael Naudi has signed with the senior team,” Depiro said.

“Michael, who need no introduction in the basketball community, started playing basketball with Athleta’s first team at the age of 15. He played for 22 years with the senior team while also forming part of the national team.

“He was also part of the Airmalta La Colette Team in 1988, finishing fifth top scorer in the division and winning his first BOV award in Malta.

“Throughout his long sports career with Athleta he won nine league titles, 7 MVP awards and more than 50 trophies.

“Michael will be an asset to the team, bringing in valuable experience from which our youths can benefit.”