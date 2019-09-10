BIRKIRKARA 3

Falcone 37, Alba 45, 86 pen.

BALZAN 3

Montebello 6, Correa 56, Naumovski 90

Balzan goalkeeper Kristijan Naumovski went from zero to hero, dropping a clanger to gift the Stripes the lead and also grabbing a 90th minute equaliser with a header, holding a frustrated Birkirkara to a draw.

Balzan striker Luke Montebello, a last-minute transfer from Birkirkara, hit a rising shot into the top corner from the edge of the box inside the first seven minutes. Out of respect for Birkirkara, Montebello refused to celebrate his goal.

The goal briefly unsettled Birkirkara when Montebello’s lob bounced off the bar before Enrico Pepe cleared the danger.

The Birkirkara stand erupted after 37 minutes when Miguel Alba tricked his way through the middle channel before setting up Federico Falcone to slot the ball in at the far post for his first goal of the season.

Then they were given a lifeline. Miguel Alba’s shot from the distance looked to pose no particular danger to Kristijan Naumovoski but the former Birkirkara goalkeeper let the ball slip between his legs for an unlikely lead on the stroke of half-time.

That improvement counted for nothing at the start of the second half, however, as Ricardo Correa gave Andrew Hogg no chance with a cracking long-range shot.

Four minutes from time, Henrique Caio went for goal himself before being floored by substitute Ryan Scicluna before Alba buried the penalty into the net to send the ardent Birkirkara fans into raptures.

Then Naumovski went forward to get on the end of a corner by Correa and served up another blow for Birkirkara.

Balzan's Ricardo Correa was named BOV Player of the Match.

SENGLEA 2

Marukawa 34, Zamble 69

MOSTA 1

Kotlov 18

Senglea Athletic registered their second win on the trot as they came from behind to beat Mosta 2-1. The team led by Steven Vella and Mario Muscat now joins Sirens on top on the seven-point mark.

The Blues forged ahead on 18 minutes. Nikita Kotlov received an assist by Matias Muchardi on the right and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Anthony Curmi.

Taisei Marukawa was not to be denied on 34 minutes when off a cross from the right by Sean Cipriott, he hit home past the Mosta goalkeeper to level matters.

Against the run of play, Senglea went ahead on the 69th minute. Substitute Wilfried Zamble, who had just replaced Gonzalo Virano, pounced on the ball after a long clearance by Curmi and some hesitation by the Mosta rear-guard, lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

Senglea Athletic's Taisei Marukawa was named BOV Player of the Match.

SIRENS 2

Espindola 9 , Cheveresan 54

HIBERNIANS 1

Sant 90 og.

Newly-promoted Sirens continued to impress as they grabbed another three points thanks to a 2-1 win over Hibernians.

Hibernians went close after just eight minutes with a Leonardo Nanni freekick ending just wide.

However, a minute later, Sirens took the lead. With a freekick from the right, Thiago Espindola curled the ball in the top corner giving goalkeeper Marko Jovicic no chance.

Sirens doubled the score when off a cross by Ezequiel Cesani from the left, Flavio Cheveresan advanced into the area before beating Jovicic with a diagonal shot from the right.

Five minutes into added time, Hibs scored the consolation goal when Kristensen headed the ball down for Groothusen whose conclusion was partially saved by Cassar with the ball bouncing onto Sirens defender Daniel Sant before ending at the back of the net.

Thiago Espindola of Sirens was named BOV Player of the Match.