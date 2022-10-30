GUDJA UNITED 1

Navarrete 32

PIETÁ HOTSPURS 0

GUDJA U

G. Zammit-6, J. Bolanos-6, A. Prates-6.5, J. Mintoff-5 (61 T. Nagamatsu-5), B. Selemani-6, K. Micallef-,6 J. Bezzina-6, M. Muchardi-6, S. Gomes da Mata-5, N. Navarrete-7, F. Zuniga-5 (46 H. Vella-5).

PIETÁ H

S. Alampasu-6, C. Bangura-5, O. Abraham-5 (88 Y. Morita), D. Zerafa-6, J. Ghio-6 (78 K. Leonardi), T. Agius-6 (60 S. Okoh-5), L. Abedel-5 (60 A. Camara-6.5), D. Schembri Wismayer-5, Z. Leonardi-5, A. Ogungbe-5, T. Yamaguchi-6.5.

Referee: Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards: Zuniga, Navarrete.

BOV player of the match: Nicolas Navarrete (Gudja United).

Nicolas Navarrete’s first-half strike was enough for Gudja to end a run of two successive defeats and climb third in the Premier League standings.

Navarrete fired a 30-metre strike into the roof of the net after 33 minutes to give Gudja a deserved win.

Pietá rallied in the closing stages, but were denied a point when defender André Prates blocked substitute Amadou Sekou Camara’s effort and deflected the ball to safety.

Gudja’s margin of victory should have been bigger with Sunday Alampasu denying Johann Bezzina.

The relegation-threatened Pietá began with confidence as they pegged Gudja back in their own half.

