On Thursday, ARQ will be hosting a half-day conference focusing on the main tax trends and issues that will be impacting Malta’s business environment over the next year.

This event, aptly called TAX12, is being organised in the days immediately following the presentation of Malta’s 2020 Budget to allow for an informed and timely analysis of the very latest policy developments and decisions. This will also extend to issues emerging at an EU and global level, assessing the likely direction that these will take and the ensuing effects on local taxation policy. The ultimate aim is to throw a spotlight on these local and international trends, focusing on the practical implications that are of direct interest to businesses and tax professionals alike.

The conference programme has in fact been carefully designed to zoom in on the most pressing and consequential topics that are set to have a major impact on Malta-based businesses and investments. This will be kick-started by three sessions that will provide a broad and up-to-the-minute discussion of the key fiscal issues at both the EU and local level.

MEP Roberta Metsola will provide some detailed insights into the EU dimension

MEP Roberta Metsola will provide some detailed insights into the EU dimension and the direction that European tax policy seems to be heading. This will be presented in a lively question and answer format to ensure a clear and focused discussion on these developments.

This will be followed by two sessions that delve into the local tax environment. The first is an update on the very latest local tax developments that all businesses should be aware of. This will include the new rules relating to consolidated groups, as a result of which groups of companies can elect to be treated as one fiscal unit, as well as the patent box regime, which provides for a deduction in relation to qualifying income derived from qualifying intellectual property. The second item will focus on the Budget, where a panel of ARQ Group experts will discuss the key measures emerging from the 2020 Budget and how businesses can adapt to deal effectively with these challenges.

Following this comprehensive overview, the conference will then move on to more specific themes, analysing the most critical tax topics which are having, or are likely to have, a significant impact on key aspects of Malta’s tax policy. Among these is transfer pricing, which refers to pricing arrangements between related parties, often involving transfers of tangible and intangible property. This complex issue should currently be on any firm’s radar, given that new rules may be imminent which require close consideration to avoid any disruption to business continuity.

The recently ratified Multilateral Instrument will also be addressed, discussing the impact of this on business transactions and how it can best be applied without any adverse effects.

Given this comprehensive, 360-degree approach, this event is essential for any businessperson or tax practitioner seeking practical insight into the most critical developments that will dominate the coming year. For more details and information, visit https://arqgroup.com/tax12/.