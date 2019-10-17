Times of Malta and ARQ Group on Thursday hosted a half-day conference which focused on the main tax trends and issues that will be impacting Malta’s business environment over the next year.

Moderated by Times of Malta journalist Vanessa Conneely, the event, Tax12, allowed for an informed and timely analysis of the very latest policy developments and decisions.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Speakers included director general commissioner for revenue Aldo Farrugia, ARQ partner (tax and private clients) Nicky Gouder, ARQ senior manager (tax) Luana Farrugia and Kezia Azzopardi, legal analyst from the office of the commissioner for revenue.

MEP Roberta Metsola provided detailed insights into the EU dimension and the direction that European tax policy seems to be heading.

A panel discussion on Budget 2020 with GRTU CEO Abigail Mamo, ARQ partner (business development and internationalisation) David Borg and ARQ director (regulatory and advisory) JP Fabri zoomed in on the most pressing and consequential topics that are set to have a major impact on Malta-based businesses and investments. Tax12 was CPE accredited.

Participants also had the opportunity to discuss further and network over brunch. Tax12 venue partner was Intercontinental Malta and conference sponsors were VAT4U and eCabs.