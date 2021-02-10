San Ġwann and Naxxar Lions had to settle for a goalless draw on Saturday as the sides battle to stay in the upper half of the standings.

The match, characterised by numerous missed opportunities by both teams, leaves San Ġwann in fourth place on 31 points and Naxxar in seventh on 24.

While Naxxar looked the better side in the opening 45 minutes, they failed to capitalise and Lions coach George Vella admitted it would have been a different story had they taken their chances.

“It doesn’t really matter who has the most chances, it depends on whether you take them or not,” Vella told The Times of Malta.

“If we had scored, the game would have been different. They would have pressed us more or they could have been demoralised. If you demoralise your opponent, you can go on the counter to score another goal.

“All in all, the players did their best and most of what we did in training worked. Unfortunately, there were some decisions made by the referee which left much to be desired and from our end, we created but failed to finish.

“But we are getting better after each game and I believe that we can get very good results in the future if we keep on like this.”

