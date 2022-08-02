A 43-year-old man was grievously injured on Tuesday following an accident with his motorbike.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Pawl Tal-Qlejja, Mosta at around 5.30am.

They said they were informed by Mater Dei Hospital that the biker, who is from Naxxar, had been admitted to hospital at around 10am.

It seems he was injured when he fell after hitting the pavement while riding his Piaggio Vespa but he continued to ride towards Mġarr and was only taken to hospital by relatives later.

The police are investigating.