Just over a month into this season’s Challenge League, the battle for a spot in the championship pool remains toppriority for clubs upon return from the international break.

While Sliema Wanderers and Fgura United are the only unbeaten sides left in the division, right behind them in third place are Naxxar Lions. The latter have had a similar start to the season as the previous, commencing positively and amassing ten points in the first five matches.

The Lions share the spot with Melita who, despite a crushing 6-2 victory over derby rivals St Andrews on Sunday, stand below Naxxar due to goal difference.

As Naxxar have flourished after a number of signings including former Valletta goalkeeper Yenz Cini and experienced players like Jonathan Bajada and Adolphus Marshall, last weekend’s opponents Qrendi have not shared the same faith.Qrendi have faced troubles since last season and this has been carried into the new season as well, the side scoring just a point in their first five matches, a goalless draw against St Andrews on the opening day.

In fact, two early goals by new signings Eryks Ferreira and Robinson Blandon were enough to grant Naxxar a 2-0 win on Sunday.

