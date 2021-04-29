This week’s article takes us back to 1945-46. The MFA Council was still finding its feet after the chaos of the war. The old clubs were rebuilding their teams while others, like Naxxar, Ħamrun, Luqa and Żabbar were making a very welcome appearance in the league

The 1945-46 Second Division League was one of the best contested for many seasons. The teams were divided into four sections. Naxxar Lions, Ħamrun Liberty, Florid Lions and Żejtun United won their respective sections.

The promise of a place in the First Division was an added incentive for the clubs and many keen matches were played with interest sustained up to the very last match of the competition.

