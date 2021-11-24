MELITA 0

NAXXAR LIONS 2

Naxxar Lions have been the team to watch in this season’s Challenge League, and the only team across both groups to have won each of their seven games played so far. They celebrated their seventh win last weekend when they beat newcomers Melita 2-0 at the Victor Tedesco Stadium.

Following the match, Naxxar coach George Vella spoke to the Times of Malta about how this rise came about, considering the fact that the side was coming from an average season last year.

“Obviously, our main problem last year was that we had some of the foreigners who arrived a bit late and didn’t train much beforehand, even our Maltese players had this,” Vella explained.

“We worked hard as a technical staff to create a better pre-season, and it helped because we knew whom to target. My assistant coach Leslie (Burke) and I know the team now because we’ve been there for almost a year and so, we knew what to target and thanks to the hard-working committee, we are reaping the results.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta