Naxxar Lions have reached an agreement to sign Colombian striker Robinson Blandon from Challenge League side Swieqi United.

The Lions were keen to bolster their squad ahead of the second part of the season and have identified the 28-year-old striker as one of their chief targets this month.

For Blandon, this will be his third spell at Naxxar Lions as the Colombian forward had been brought over to Malta by the Lions in 2021 and after a short spell in Argentina at Platense he went on to play for Victoria Hotspurs.

After his stint in Gozo, he returned to Naxxar Lions at the start of the 2022-23 season and helped the team to win promotion to the top flight.

