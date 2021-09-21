Sixth-form students eager to return to lecture halls at the Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School in Naxxar are still in the dark about when their lessons will start.

A number of students have told Times of Malta that although their application to attend the government sixth form had been accepted, they have yet to be given a starting date.

This is unlike their peers at the Junior College and MCAST, who have all been told when lectures will commence.

The Naxxar post-secondary school is attended by hundreds of students hoping to earn the qualifications necessary to pursue tertiary education.

They will be returning to physical classrooms for the first time in over a year after pandemic restrictions forced them to follow courses online.

But the uncertainty over the starting date is causing some anxiety, students have said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We have been told we will start our lectures in October, but that’s it... we don’t know anything else,” one first-year sixth former said.

“After all the uncertainty last year because of the pandemic, we had hoped this year would be easier.”

Another complained that many students do part-time jobs in the summer and they were being forced to stop working earlier in case they received last-minute information about when lessons will start.

“I’ve told my boss that I can work until the first week of October but for all I know, we will not have lessons until a few weeks later. My education is important but I also need to earn some extra money while studying,” another student said.

'Date will be announced soon'

Meanwhile, attempts by the students to reach out to the school have been futile, with messages via Facebook giving them no answers.

A Facebook message from the school to a student, seen by Times of Malta, said: “Details will be uploaded [onto the school’s website] as soon as they are made available”.

Contacted for a comment, head of school Gaetano Calleja said that while teachers will start with the rest of their peers in state schools, on September 27, “lectures for students start in early October.

"Date will be announced soon since currently we are processing students’ applications,” he said. It remains unclear if the processing of students’ applications has been delayed and if so, for what reason.