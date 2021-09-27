Naxxar Lions preserved their unbeaten start to the season after cruising past Lija Athletic.

Swieqi held onto their own run with a close win over strugglers Senglea earlier in the day, as newcomers Luqa St. Andrews got their first win in the division after more than forty years with a fine victory over Pieta’ Hotspurs to close off the week’s games.

The Times of Malta looks at the weekend’s matches across the Division’s two groups…

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta