Devin Booker poured in a game-high 30 points before sitting out the final quarter as the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns routed the last-place Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday.

Booker played 30 minutes, making 11 of 18 field-goal attempts while teammates Cameron Payne and JaVale McGee each finished with 20 points in front of a crowd of 18,100 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

“I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Michigan native Booker.

