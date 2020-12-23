The Los Angeles Lakers sure didn’t have long to savor their 17th NBA title.

Little more than two months after the Lakers locked up the 2020 crown with a Finals win over the Miami Heat, they were back to the grind in a 116-109 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on the opening night of the 2020-21 campaign on Tuesday.

Paul George led the Clippers, less than two weeks after signing a four-year contract extension worth a reported $226 million.

